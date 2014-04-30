FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Ottawa
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Ottawa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada’s Poloz says terms of trade has been an important driver of the C$

* Poloz says no choice in value of C$; currency has almost arithmetical relationship with prices of natural resources

* Poloz says is not a fan of the C$ at one level or another, is focused on inflation target

* Poloz says has no idea how far down the C$ will go

* Poloz says is convinced that commodities super-cycle will keep resources prices high for some years

* Poloz says too early for Bank of Canada to worry about policy implications of digital currencies

* Poloz says would be better for Canadian economy if oil pipelines were built

* Poloz testimony ends Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
