BoC governor: Door is "slightly more open" to a rate cut

OTTAWA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Wednesday said the chances of a rate cut were slightly greater than they had been before, but added that the central bank was maintaining a balanced approach.

Earlier in the day, the BoC - which has kept rates at near record lows since September 2010 - said in its Monetary Policy Report that the timing and the direction of the next rate change would depend on economic data.

Asked whether this meant the door was more open to a rate cut, Poloz told BNN television: “The door is slightly more open. However, we still are even handed about it.”