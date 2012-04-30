FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices edge up on petroleum, coal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices edge up on petroleum, coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Industrial product prices up by 0.2 pct

* Raw materials prices drop by 1.6 pct

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in March from February, pushed up by higher prices for petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The increase was less than the 0.3 percent advance predicted by market operators. Raw material prices plunged by 1.6 percent on weaker mineral fuels, a far cry from the 0.3 percent growth expected by analysts.

Industrial prices were boosted by a 1.8 percent increase in the prices of petroleum and coal products, in particular a 4.7 percent jump in gasoline.

The advance was moderated by a 1.0 percent drop in the prices of primary metal products in the wake of weaker economic activity in Asia that cut demand for nickel and aluminum.

Raw material prices dropped for the second month in a row, pulled lower by a 3.6 percent drop in the price of mineral fuels. Crude petroleum prices fell 3.8 percent, the fourth consecutive monthly drop.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.