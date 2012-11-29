FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada industrial prices drop by 0.1 percent in October
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada industrial prices drop by 0.1 percent in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Industrial product prices down by 0.1 percent

* Raw materials prices unchanged

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s producer price index dropped by 0.1 percent in October from September on lower prices for petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The drop, which matched market expectations, means the index returned to the same level it was at in January.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, 12 posted increases, five fell while four were unchanged. The largest contributor to the overall drop in the index in October was a 1.1 percent decrease in prices for petroleum and coal products.

Raw material prices were unchanged in October, when a 2.3 percent decrease in non-ferrous metals was partly offset by a 0.5 percent increase in crude oil prices. Analysts had predicted a 0.9 percent drop from September.

Compared with October 2011, industrial product prices fell by 0.2 percent, the third consecutive year-on-year drop. Raw materials prices dropped by 2.8 percent from October 2011, the eighth year-on-year decline in a row.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.