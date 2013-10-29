FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Sept producer prices fall on metals, gasoline
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Sept producer prices fall on metals, gasoline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Industrial product prices fall 0.3 pct on metals, gasoline

* Raw materials prices down 1.5 percent

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lower prices for primary metal products and gasoline triggered a 0.3 percent decline in Canada’s industrial producer prices in September from August, following three straight months of advances, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Raw materials prices also fell in the month for the first time since April, down 1.5 percent on lower crude oil prices.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average, a 0.2 percent drop in the industrial product price index and a 0.7 percent slide in the raw materials price index.

Year on year, industrial prices were up 1 percent and raw materials gained 2.1 percent.

Statscan said primary metals were the largest contributor to the decline in producer prices, particularly aluminum, copper and copper alloy products.

Petroleum and coal products fell 0.4 percent, dragged down by a 1.9 percent drop in gasoline.

The appreciation of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar in September likely dampened prices for Canadian exporters who report in US dollars. Without the exchange rate effect, producer prices would have fallen just 0.1 percent, the agency estimated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.