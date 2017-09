Canada nov raw materials prices -0.4 pct on year

OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Jan 6 (Reuters) - Lower prices for energy helped push Canadian industrial product prices down 0.4 percent in November from October and raw materials prices down 5.8 percent, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov Oct(rev) Oct prev total -0.4 -0.6 -0.5 +1.9 +2.4 +2.5 ex pet/coal 0.0 +0.1 +0.2 +3.5 +3.7 +3.8 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) total -5.8 -4.2 -4.3 -4.0 -2.2 -2.3 ex crude -1.0 +0.8 +0.6 +5.3 +5.8 +5.6 {TXT} (Reporting by Peter N Henderson; Editing by Randall Palmer) (Reporting by Randall Palmer)