FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian Sept producer prices rise 0.4 pct on energy, autos
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian Sept producer prices rise 0.4 pct on energy, autos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September from August, pushed up by higher prices for energy and petroleum products as well as motorized vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent month-on-month gain. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 15 rose, five fell, and one was unchanged.

Prices for energy and petroleum products advanced by 0.9 percent on higher prices for light fuel oils, motor gasoline. Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles increased by 0.6 percent, largely due to a 0.9 percent depreciation of the Canadian dollar against the greenback in September.

Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars, which means prices go up when the Canadian currency weakens. The overall industrial product price index fell by 0.5 percent from September 2015 compared to a 1.3 percent year-on-year decline in August.

Raw materials prices dipped by 0.1 percent on weaker prices for cattle and calves as well as hogs. Of the index's six major commodity groups, three rose and three fell.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.