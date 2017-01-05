FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices rise 0.3 percent in November
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices rise 0.3 percent in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices increased by 0.3 percent in November from October on higher costs for vehicles and primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices rose in 14, fell in two and were unchanged in five.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles climbed by 1.1 percent, largely due to a 1.4 percent decline in the Canadian dollar against the greenback. Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens.

Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products advanced by 2.3 percent, pushed up by gains for unwrought copper and copper alloys. The prices for energy and petroleum products fell by 2.2 percent, in part due to cheaper gasoline.

Raw material prices dropped by 2.0 percent from October, pulled down by declines for crude energy products. Higher prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap - which jumped by 4.0 percent - helped moderate the decrease.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.