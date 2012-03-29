UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices edge up on petroleum, coal

* Industrial product prices up 0.2 percent

* Raw material prices down by 0.5 percent

OTTAWA, March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices climbed by 0.2 percent in February from January on higher prices for petroleum and coal products as well as primary metals, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The increase was less than the 0.4 percent advance forecast by analysts. Raw material prices dropped by 0.5 percent, a far cry from the 0.5 percent increase the market was expecting.

Prices for petroleum and coal products grew by 1.8 percent, pushed higher by a 3.9 percent jump is gasoline prices. Primary metals prices rose by 1.9 percent, as copper prices advanced by 2.6 percent on reduced world supply.

The strong Canadian dollar affected those producers who price their products in U.S. dollars. Without the impact of the exchange rate, industrial product prices in February would have risen by 0.6 percent from January.

Raw material prices declined on a 2.4 percent drop in the price of mineral fuels, pulled lower by the third consecutive monthly decline in crude petroleum. Excluding mineral fuels, raw material prices increased by 1.3 percent.