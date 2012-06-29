FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices unchanged in May
June 29, 2012 / 12:47 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices unchanged in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cheaper gas largely offsets more expensive cars and lumber

* Raw materials prices fall 1.0 percent, mainly on crude oil

* Forecast was -0.1 pct for industrial prices

* Forecast was -2.0 pct for raw materials prices

OTTAWA, June 29 (Reuters) - Cheaper gasoline offset price increases for cars and wood in Canada, leaving the industrial product prices index unchanged in May from April, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Raw materials prices fell by 1.0 percent, predominantly because of cheaper crude.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.1 percent decline in industrial prices and a 2.0 percent fall in raw materials.

Motor vehicles and other transportation equipment were up 1.0 percent, and lumber and other wood product prices rose 1.7 percent, w h ile gasoline was down 3.6 percent.

Some exporters are paid on the basis of U.S. dollar prices, and the 1.7 percent depreciation of the Canadian dollar consequently supported industrial prices. Without the exchange rate impact, prices would have been down 0.4 percent.

