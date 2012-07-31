FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian industrial prices drop 0.3 pct in June
July 31, 2012

UPDATE 1-Canadian industrial prices drop 0.3 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Industrial product prices fall 0.3 pct in June from May

* Raw materials prices off 4 percent

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - Lower fuel prices offset increases for cars and other products and helped pull down the Canadian producer price index by 0.3 percent in June from May, the second consecutive decline, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Statscan revised the figures for the May industrial product price index to a decline of 0.1 percent from a 0.1 percent gain previously.

Without the impact of the Canadian dollar’s 1.8 percent depreciation against the U.S. dollar in the month, the index would have fallen 0.8 percent.

Raw materials prices fell for the fifth straight month, down 4.0 percent mainly due to a sharp fall in crude oil prices. Raw materials slipped 1.1 percent in May.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a 0.1 percent decline in industrial product prices and a 2.3 percent fall in raw materials prices in June.

Compared with a year earlier, producer prices rose 0.4 percent while raw materials declined 11.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
