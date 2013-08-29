FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices rise for second straight month
August 29, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices rise for second straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Industrial product prices rise 0.3 pct in July, 1.4 pct on
year
    * Raw materials prices up 4.2 pct in month, 7.6 pct on year

    OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's industrial product price
index rose 0.3 percent in July from June primarily due to higher
prices for energy products and to a lesser extent motor
vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
    Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected producer prices to
rise 0.4 percent in the month following a 0.3 percent increase
in June.
   A 1.1 percent jump in petroleum and coal products explained
much of the rise in July, and the index would have risen just
0.2 percent had those items been excluded, Statscan said.
    Similarly, a weakening of the Canadian dollar versus the
U.S. dollar in the month had the effect of lifting prices of
export goods and Statscan estimated that without that effect the
index would have inched up by just 0.1 percent.
       
 
    Prices for motor vehicles and other transportation equipment
gained 0.5 percent, helped by the currency.
    Of the 21 major industrial product groups, 10 increased, six
fell and five were flat.  
    Raw materials prices rose 4.2 percent in July, the biggest
monthly gain since April 2011, mainly due to petroleum and coal
products.
    In the year to July, industrial prices rose 1.4 percent and
raw materials were up 7.6 percent.

