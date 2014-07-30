FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian factory prices fall in June, hit by strong dollar
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian factory prices fall in June, hit by strong dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, July 30 (Reuters) - Industrial product prices in Canada slipped by 0.1 percent in June from May as the strong Canadian dollar cut the prices for motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The drop - the third monthly decline in a row - matched analysts’ expectations. Prices rose by 3.0 percent from June 2013, down from the 3.4 percent year-on-year advance noted in May.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles fell by 0.3 percent, largely due to the 0.6 percent increase in the value of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar in June.

There is a significant trade in vehicles between Canada and the United States. Some exporters price their goods in U.S. dollars, which means they get fewer Canadian dollars as the domestic currency strengthens.

Raw material prices rose by 1.1 percent from May, largely as a result of higher prices for crude energy products. The increase was greater than the 0.4 percent month-on-month growth forecast by analysts.

Prices rose by 9.2 percent in the year to June after a 7.7 percent year-on-year jump in May, thanks to a 15.6 percent rise in the prices of crude energy products.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.