FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices rise in January, first gain in 6 months
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices rise in January, first gain in 6 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices rose in January for the first time in six months as higher costs for vehicles offset lower energy prices, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

Prices were up 0.5 percent, against economists’ expectations for no change. December’s figures were revised down slightly to a decline of 0.3 percent from an initially reported 0.2 percent decrease. January’s gain was the first increase since July.

Among the 21 major commodity groups, 18 were up, including a 2.7 percent increase in the cost of motorized and recreational vehicles. The higher prices were closely linked to a recent drop in the Canadian dollar against the greenback, the agency said.

But energy and petroleum products led the downside with a 7.3 percent drop, partly due to a decrease in motor gasoline prices.

Raw materials prices slipped 0.4 percent, far less than forecasts for a decline of 3.3 percent. Although prices for crude energy products fell, that was moderated by more expensive prices for animals, particularly cattle.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.