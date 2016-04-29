FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada March producer prices fall on lower vehicle costs
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada March producer prices fall on lower vehicle costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices declined for the second month in a row in March as a stronger Canadian dollar helped lower prices of motorized and recreational vehicles, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Prices fell 0.6 percent, short of analysts’ expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent. February’s decline was revised to 1.0 percent from an initially reported decline of 1.1 percent.

The 2.9 percent price decline in the vehicles sector was partly driven by a 3.0 percent drop in prices for passenger cars and light trucks. The decrease was closely linked to the appreciation of the Canadian dollar compared to the greenback, the statistics agency said, as it makes imports less expensive.

The sector’s drop was offset by a 5.2 percent jump in energy and petroleum product prices as the cost of gasoline surged 10.9 percent, its biggest gain in over a year.

Higher prices for crude energy products lifted the raw materials index 4.5 percent. Excluding crude energy products, raw materials prices were down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.