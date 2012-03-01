FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices up in Jan on gas, metals
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices up in Jan on gas, metals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Product prices increase by 0.3 pct from December

* Raw material prices edge up by 0.1 percent

OTTAWA, March 1 (Reuters) - Higher prices for petroleum products and primary metals pushed up industrial product prices in Canada by 0.3 percent in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The increase matched analysts’ expectations. Raw material prices edged up by 0.1 percent, less than the 0.6 percent growth expected by market operators.

Prices for petroleum and coal products rose by 2.1 percent as gas prices increased by 3.5 percent after five straight months of declines. Primary metal products prices were up by 1.9 percent, the first advance since August 2011.

Some producers set their prices in U.S. dollars and are therefore hit by the relatively strong Canadian dollar. Stripping out the impact of the exchange rate, industrial product prices would have risen by 0.6 percent from December.

Raw material prices in January inched up on higher prices for non-ferrous metals and wood, which offset lower prices for mineral fuels.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.