FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada revises down Q2 productivity, Q1 up
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Canada revises down Q2 productivity, Q1 up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 productivity revised to -0.5 pct from -0.4 pct

* Q1 productivity grew 0.4 pct vs flat reading previously

OTTAWA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canadian labor productivity grew slightly faster in the first half of this year than previously estimated, according to revised figures released by Statistics Canada on Friday that also showed little change to the data over the past 30 years.

Statscan revised down its estimate of second-quarter productivity to a decline of 0.5 percent from a 0.4 percent decline previously. But in the first quarter, it said productivity actually grew 0.4 percent versus its initial report of no change in that period.

Overall in the three decades from 1981 to 2011 the average productivity growth was revised down a notch to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent.

The data reflects historical revisions Statscan recently made to Canada’s national accounts to align itself with updated international standards.

The revisions affected all the variables used to measure labor productivity in the business sector - gross domestic product, employment, hours worked and compensation.

Canada’s poor productivity record compared with the United States is a sore point for policymakers, who urge businesses to invest more in machinery and technology to boost performance.

The revised data showed U.S. labor productivity growth is now 0.8 percentage point higher than in Canada for the 1981 to 2011 period, up from 0.7 point, and the gap widened to 1.5 points in the most recent decade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.