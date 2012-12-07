FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity falls in third quarter
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity falls in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Labor productivity declines 0.5 pct in Q3

* Second consecutive decline after three quarters of gains

* Contrasts with U.S. rise in productivity in Q3

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The labor productivity of Canadian businesses fell more sharply than expected in the third quarter, declining 0.5 percent in contrast to U.S. productivity which increased 0.6 percent in the same period, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.2 percent decline in productivity in the third quarter.

The setback followed an even sharper 0.6 percent decline in the second quarter, which came after three consecutive quarters of gains.

Statscan attributed the poor performance in productivity to an increase in the hours worked even though business output was unchanged from the previous quarter.

The real gross domestic product of Canadian business was flat while the hours worked climbed by 0.4 percent, easing slightly from a 1.1 percent increase in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.