UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity slips 0.1 pct in Q1

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - The labor productivity of Canadian businesses edged down 0.1 percent in the first quarter, making for the first decline in a year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Real gross domestic product of businesses fell 0.3 percent, the first decline since the second quarter of 2011. The decrease was mainly driven by goods-producing firms.

The number of hours worked fell 0.2 percent, while overall labor costs per unit of production climbed 1.2 percent.