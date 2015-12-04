FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity edges up by 0.1 percent in Q3
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 1:37 PM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity edges up by 0.1 percent in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The labor productivity of Canadian businesses rose by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2015 after posting two consecutive declines, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Market analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 0.3 percent. Statscan revised the second quarter decline to 0.9 percent from an initial 0.6 percent.

Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.7 percent, pushed up by mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

The number of hours worked rose for the fifth consecutive quarter, climbing by 0.6 percent, while overall labor costs per unit of production dropped by 0.5 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
