UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity strengthens in Q4

* Labor productivity up on higher business output

* Productivity growth outstrips U.S., fist time since 2006

OTTAWA, March 9 (Reuters) - The labor productivity of Canadian businesses increased by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 as output continued to grow, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The rise was greater than the 0.5 percent advance predicted by market operators. Statscan revised the third quarter increase to 0.6 percent from an initial 0.4 percent.

The real gross domestic product of businesses rose by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 1.2 percent in the previous quarter on a slowdown in mining and oil and gas extraction.

Hours worked in businesses fell by 0.2 percent after rising in the previous four quarters, while labor costs per unit were up by 0.8 percent as the average compensation per hour worked grew more than twice as fast as productivity.

For 2011 as a whole business productivity rose by 0.8 percent after the 1.5 percent year-on-year increase seen in 2010. For the first time since 2006 Canadian productivity grew faster than in the United States, which was up by just 0.2 percent in 2011.