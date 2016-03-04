FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity growth slows in Q4 to 0.1 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada labor productivity growth slows in Q4 to 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, March 4 (Reuters) - The labor productivity of Canadian businesses grew by just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, down from 0.4 percent in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Market analysts polled by Reuters had forecast no change in the fourth quarter. For 2015 as a whole, labor productivity for Canadian businesses slipped by 0.2 percent following year-on-year gains of 2.5 percent in 2014 and 1.3 percent in 2013.

Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after rising by 0.8 percent in the third quarter.

The number of hours worked remained unchanged after rising for five quarters in a row. Overall labor costs per unit of production grew by 0.8 percent, due mainly to higher wages.

The main reasons for the year-on-year fall were declines in construction, manufacturing and real estate services.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.