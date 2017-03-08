FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada Q4 labor productivity rises by 0.4 pct; more hours worked
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Q4 labor productivity rises by 0.4 pct; more hours worked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - The labor productivity of Canadian businesses rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter as the number of hours worked edged up after two consecutive declines, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Third-quarter productivity had jumped by 1.2 percent as the economy recovered from the effects of a major wildfire in the energy-producing province of Alberta.

Real gross domestic product of businesses rose by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter after increasing by 1.1 percent in the third quarter, pushed up by activity in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.

The number of hours worked on production in the business sector rose by 0.4 percent, largely due to gains in finance and insurance, professional services and administrative services.

Overall labor costs per unit of production rose by 0.7 percent as the average pay per hour worked climbed by 1.0 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.