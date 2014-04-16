FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada says policy neutral, rate cuts not off table
April 16, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada says policy neutral, rate cuts not off table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says has not shut the door to rate cuts

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz says central bank is neutral, so rate cuts cannot be taken off the table

* Poloz says risks to inflation target hinges on the export outlook

* Poloz says if export recovery were less than forecast, inflation could drift back down

* Poloz says Bank of Canada needs to see the export numbers picking up, central bank is neutral and outlook depends on data flow

* Bank of Canada`s Macklem says retailers telling bank retail competition more persistent than previously believed

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says companies telling bank difficult to pass through higher costs resulting from weaker C$

* Poloz says would not comment on whether C$ level appropriate

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz says doesn’t think household imbalances risks are subsiding

* Poloz says household imbalances risks are pretty elevated Source alerts on Eikon: (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
