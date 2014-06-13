Canada's Oliver appoints Jeremy Rudin as bank watchdog

OTTAWA, June 13 (Reuters) - Jeremy Rudin, an internal finance department hire, will oversee Canada’s banking watchdog, the country’s finance minister said on Friday.

Minister Joe Oliver appointed Rudin the new head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), replacing Julie Dickson.

Rudin currently serves as an assistant deputy minister in the financial sector policy branch of the department, a position in which he helped shape extraordinary policy measures in response to the global financial crisis.