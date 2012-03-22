UPDATE 1-Canada January retail sales up less than expected

* Sales up 0.5 pct, market had expected 1.7 pct advance

* Excluding auto sector, sales dropped 0.5 pct

OTTAWA, March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.5 percent in January, much less than market operators had expected, and would have fallen had it not been for the auto sector, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

The increase - the fifth in the last six months - was much less than the 1.7 percent forecast by analysts. Statscan revised December’s sales to unchanged over November from an initial 0.2 percent drop.

Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers were up by 3.7 percent, thanks to a 4.6 percent advance in sales by new car dealers. Excluding the motor vehicles and parts dealers subsector, retail sales declined by 0.5 percent in January.

Sales at general merchandise stores increased by 1.7 percent. A 5.2 percent fall in building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers accounted for the largest sales decline in dollar terms in January.

Gains were reported in five of the 11 subsectors, representing 52 percent of total retail sales. In volume terms, sales grew by 0.3 percent.