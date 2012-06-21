UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales unexpectedly drop in April

* Retail sales down 0.5 percent on month

* Analysts had expected 0.3 percent increase

* Data confirms second quarter off to weak start

OTTAWA, June 21 (Reuters) - In another sign that Canadian second quarter growth could be unimpressive, retail sales in April posted a surprise 0.5 percent drop from March on general weakness, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

Analysts had predicted a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase. Data released last week showed April manufacturing fell by 0.8 percent compared with expectations for a 0.3 percent rise.

Lower sales were reported in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 78 percent of retail sales. The overall decline was the greatest since the 0.5 percent retreat in July 2011.

Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers fell by 1.2 percent while lower receipts in some stores reflected the fact that spring sales this year started in March.

Compared with April 2011, retail sales were 3.4 percent higher. In volume terms, April sales decreased by 0.8 percent from March, the third decline in four months.