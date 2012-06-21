FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales unexpectedly drop in April
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales unexpectedly drop in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Retail sales down 0.5 percent on month

* Analysts had expected 0.3 percent increase

* Data confirms second quarter off to weak start

OTTAWA, June 21 (Reuters) - In another sign that Canadian second quarter growth could be unimpressive, retail sales in April posted a surprise 0.5 percent drop from March on general weakness, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

Analysts had predicted a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase. Data released last week showed April manufacturing fell by 0.8 percent compared with expectations for a 0.3 percent rise.

Lower sales were reported in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 78 percent of retail sales. The overall decline was the greatest since the 0.5 percent retreat in July 2011.

Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers fell by 1.2 percent while lower receipts in some stores reflected the fact that spring sales this year started in March.

Compared with April 2011, retail sales were 3.4 percent higher. In volume terms, April sales decreased by 0.8 percent from March, the third decline in four months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.