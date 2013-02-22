FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales unexpectedly drop 2.1 pct in December
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales unexpectedly drop 2.1 pct in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* The December drop was the worst decline since April 2010

* Auto sales plummet, holiday shopping weak

* Retail to combine with other data for soggy Dec GDP

* Retail volume down 1.6 pct

OTTAWA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales unexpectedly plunged 2.1 percent in December amid slumping new-car sales and a weak Christmas shopping season, Statistics Canada data said on Friday.

The drop, far larger than the 0.3-percent decline predicted by economists, suggested that already moderated expectations for fourth-quarter growth might be too optimistic. The monthly fall was the greatest since a 2.4-percent decline in April 2010.

Year on year, sales fell 0.7 percent, the worst since October 2009.

Seven of 11 subsectors, representing 58 percent of retail trade, registered declines. Sales by auto and parts dealers dropped by 6.4 percent, pulled lower by a 7.7 percent drop in sales at new car dealers.

Most stores associated with holiday shopping recorded weaker sales, with general merchandise store receipts dropping by 3.7 percent and department store sales falling by 9.6 percent. Sales at electronics and appliance stores, which jumped in November as Apple rolled out its iPad mini, fell by 12.1 percent.

Last month, the Bank of Canada trimmed its forecast for fourth-quarter growth to 1.0 percent from 2.5 percent. December growth is likely to be disappointing given poor manufacturing, wholesale and now, retail trade.

Statscan is due to release data for both December and fourth-quarter gross domestic product on March 1.

In volume terms, used for calculating real GDP moves, retail sales fell 1.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.