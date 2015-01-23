FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Black Friday helps push Canada Nov retail sales up 0.4 pct
January 23, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Black Friday helps push Canada Nov retail sales up 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales unexpectedly rose by 0.4 percent in November to a record high C$43.03 billion ($34.70 billion), pushed up in part by promotions such as Black Friday, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Market operators had expected a 0.2 percent decline from October. The previous high was C$42.86 billion recorded in September.

Statscan said unseasonably cold weather and the timing of new product releases had also helped boost sales. Canadian stores have recently started following the example of the United States, where retailers cut prices on Black Friday, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving.

Although sales at clothing and footwear stores rose by 5.2 percent and electronic and appliance stores posted a 4.6 percent advance, gains were only reported in five of 11 subsectors, representing 27 percent of retail trade.

The three largest subsectors - motor vehicles and parts dealers, food and beverage stores and gasoline stations - all posted slight declines from October.

$1=$1.24 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

