FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales rise in March led by cars and food
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales rise in March led by cars and food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose 0.7 percent in March, climbing for the second month in a row as consumers spent more on cars, food and alcohol, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The figures topped economists’ expectations for a modest gain of 0.3 percent. February’s figures were revised down slightly to 1.5 percent from the initially reported 1.7 percent.

A 1.5 percent increase at motor vehicle and parts dealers helped lead the gain on higher sales of both new and used cars.

Increased spending was seen at all stores within the food and beverage category, including stronger sales at grocery stores, and beer, wine and liquor stores.

Sales at gasoline stations declined 0.5 percent. It was the eighth such decrease in nine months.

Overall, sales rose in seven of the 11 subsectors, accounting for 71 percent of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Randall Palmer and W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.