UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales edge up in Nov on auto sales

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales edged up in November as consumers bought new cars and spent more at home renovation stores, though Black Friday sales were mixed, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The 0.2 percent gain was shy of economists' expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent, while October was revised slightly upwards to 1.2 percent from the previously reported 1.1 percent.

Auto sales rose for the third month in a row, up 0.8 percent with sales at new car dealers accounting for most of the gain.

Stores typically associated with home purchases and renovations also saw stronger sales, with purchases at building material stores up 2.9 percent, while furniture sales increased 2.0 percent.

Excluding vehicles, retail sales were up just 0.1 percent weighed by a decline in gasoline prices at the pump.

Stores normally associated with Black Friday sales saw mixed results. Purchases at electronics and appliance stores were up 1.0 percent, but sales at sporting goods and hobby stores declined 0.3 percent and clothing stores were up just 0.1 percent.