UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales rise for third straight month in Sept

OTTAWA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose by a larger-than-expected 1.0 percent in September from August on the back of higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The advance - greater than the 0.3 percent increase foreseen by market operators - marked the third consecutive month that retail sales have risen. The last three-month growth streak was from September to November 2012.

Gains were observed in six of the 11 subsectors, accounting for 55 percent of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up by 1.0 percent.

Overall sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers grew by 4.1 percent. Sales at new car dealers increased by 5.0 percent, the largest monthly gain since the 5.4 percent recorded in January 2009.

Gasoline station sales rose by 0.8 percent, the fourth increase in five months. Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, September growth from August was flat.