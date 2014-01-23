FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New products, cold boost Canada Nov retail sales
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-New products, cold boost Canada Nov retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Retail sales +0.6 pct; excluding autos +0.4 pct

* Forecast +0.2 pct overall; +0.3 pct ex-autos

* Weather, new products had greater effect than Black Friday

* Auto sales, electronics lead advance

* Fourth increase in retail sales in five months

OTTAWA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cold weather and the release of new electronic products helped boost Canadian retail sales by a greater-than-expected 0.6 percent in November, more than erasing a 0.1 percent dip in October, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected a seasonally adjusted gain of only 0.2 percent overall and 0.3 percent excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers. The latter category gained 0.4 percent.

Sales in volume terms were even greater, 0.8 percent, signaling lower prices.

“Weather and the timing of new product releases had a greater effect on monthly sales than promotional events in November such as Black Friday,” the federal agency said.

Canadian retailers have only just begun imitating their U.S. counterparts in offering sales on Black Friday - the day after U.S. Thanksgiving Day - to discourage customers from crossing the border for better deals.

Early snowfalls boosted seasonal items in the “other motor vehicle dealers” category and in parts and tire stores. It also advanced the purchase of winter clothing.

Electronic and appliance stores gained 6.4 percent, after a 3.0 percent advance in October, on the strength of new product releases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.