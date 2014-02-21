FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Harsh weather helps depress Canada Dec retail sales
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Harsh weather helps depress Canada Dec retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Retail sales down 1.8 pct in December vs. -0.4 pct forecast

* Sales ex-autos down 1.4 pct vs. 0.0 pct forecast

* Volume declines 2.2 pct

* Extreme weather hampered shopping in numerous sectors

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Extreme weather helped slash Canadian retail sales by a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in December, data which will help cement expectations that the economy shrank in the month, according to a Statistics Canada release on Friday.

The fall, the biggest in 12 months, was far worse than the -0.4 percent median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists. The volume of retail sales, relevant for real gross domestic product, fell by even more, 2.2 percent.

December had already seen a 1.4 percent drop in wholesale trade, a 0.9 percent fall in manufacturing sales, a 4.1 percent decline in building permits, and a worsening in the trade deficit to C$1.7 billion ($1.5 billion) from C$1.5 billion in November. The weather was a factor in most of the declines.

The biggest decline in dollar terms was in the auto sector, down 3.2 percent. Severe weather helped cut building material and garden equipment sales by 8.2 percent and helped cut into Christmas shopping in a number of sectors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.