FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian April retail sales rise to record high
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian April retail sales rise to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dollar record, context)

* Retail sales up 1.1 pct in April to C$41.62 billion

* Fourth straight monthly gain, biggest in 11 months

* Volumes up 0.8 percent

* Sales ex-autos rise 0.7 pct vs 0.2 pct in March

OTTAWA, June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales beat expectations in April, rising 1.1 percent from March in the strongest gain in 11 months to an all-time record C$41.62 billion ($38.54 billion), according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.

The agency also revised March’s figure to a 0.1 percent rise from a 0.1 percent fall.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for a 0.6 percent rise. Auto sales led the surge.

The volume of sales, relevant for real growth in gross domestic product, rose by 0.8 percent. Statscan had earlier reported a 1.2 percent rise in wholesale trade and a 0.1 percent fall in manufacturing sales for April.

$1=$1.08 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.