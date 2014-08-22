FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada June retail sales up for sixth straight month
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada June retail sales up for sixth straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Consumers once again bolstered the Canadian economy in June, with retail sales rising for the sixth straight month, by a stronger-than-expected 1.1 percent to a new record, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for only a 0.3 percent rise. Statscan also revised May’s increase to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent.

The volume of sales, which is adjusted for price and is relevant for calculating real growth in gross domestic product, rose by 0.6 percent.

The stretched household sector has been mainly responsible for growth in recent years, with the Bank of Canada hoping that the drivers of growth will rotate to exports and business investment - a rotation that has been slow to materialize.

The first six months of 2014 showed sales 4.7 percent higher than in the same period in 2013. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.