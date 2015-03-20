FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Jan retail sales slide more than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Jan retail sales slide more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales tumbled more than expected in January as the price of gasoline fell and consumers spent less on new cars, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Sales fell 1.7 percent, surpassing the 0.7 percent drop economists had forecast. In volume terms, retail sales overall dropped 1.2 percent.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 8.8 percent, the largest decline since November 2008 on lower prices at the pump. It was the seventh straight monthly decrease.

Receipts at motor vehicle and parts dealers decreased for the fourth month in a row, falling 1.4 percent on weaker sales at new car dealers.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.