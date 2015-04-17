FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Feb retail sales see biggest increase in 8 months
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Feb retail sales see biggest increase in 8 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Adds details from report

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales racked up their biggest increase in eight months in February, lifted by widespread gains and an increase in sales at gasoline stations, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Sales rose 1.7 percent, handily topping economists’ expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and ending two consecutive months of declines. It was the largest increase since last June, the agency said.

In volume terms, sales rose 1.3 percent. As well, January’s figures were upwardly revised to show a decline of 1.4 percent from the previously reported 1.7 percent drop .

Gains were seen in all 11 sectors, including a 2.2 percent increase in sales at gasoline stations as prices rose. It was the first increase for gasoline sales since the price of oil peaked in June 2014.

The report could bode well for first quarter growth forecasts, though the Bank of Canada said earlier this week it expects the economy to have stalled in the first three months of the year.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.