UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales jump in Nov on new car purchases

OTTAWA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales jumped far more than expected in November due to higher sales at new car dealers and Black Friday purchases, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday, pointing to some needed vigor for a struggling economy.

Sales rose 1.7 percent, handily topping economists’ forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent, while volumes rose 1.5 percent. October’s gain was unrevised at 0.1 percent.

November’s increase was the biggest since June 2014. Higher sales were seen across all sectors, with the exception of gasoline stations due to lower prices at the pump and unseasonably warm weather.

Increased sales at new car dealers were the main contributor, up for the fifth consecutive month with a gain of 4.5 percent. The strength in recent months has been driven by higher sales of new trucks.

Stores that are typically associated with Black Friday discounts had higher sales, including clothing and electronics and appliance stores.

Food sales also rose, driven by higher volumes as food prices were unchanged compared to the month before. Purchases at supermarkets and other grocery stores rose 1.7 percent.