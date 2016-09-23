FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian retail trade unexpectedly dips 0.1 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian retail trade unexpectedly fell in July, dipping by 0.1 percent from June as gas station sales dropped for the first time in four months, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted sales would increase by 0.1 percent. Statscan revised June's data to show no change from May after initially saying sales had fallen by 0.1 percent.

Sales decreased in five of 11 subsectors while in volume terms, sales grew by 0.3 percent. Gas station sales fell by 3.0 percent, pulled down by weaker pump prices.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers, the largest subsector, posted a 0.2 percent drop in sales, the fourth decline in five months. Food and beverages stores, the second-largest subsector, saw sales edge down by 0.1 percent.

Sales at furnishing and home furnishing stores decreased by 1.4 percent, while sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores rose by 1.6 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

