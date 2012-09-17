FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreigners resume buying Canadian securities in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Foreigners resume buying Canadian securities in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Foreign investment in Canada securities C$6.67 bln in July

* Foreigners had reduced holdings by C$7.76 bln in June

* Canadian firm issued new equity as it bought a foreign firm

* Canadian investment in foreign securities C$4.56 bln in July

* Investment in foreign securities was C$4.12 bln in June

OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed their net purchases of Canadian securities in July, taking on C$6.67 billion ($6.88 billion) after having reduced their holdings by C$7.76 billion in June, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The biggest component was a C$6.10 billion purchase of Canadian bonds, after large retirements in June. The acquisition was partly offset by a C$4.12 billion divestment of money market paper.

Investment in equities amounted to C$4.69 billion. “New equity issues led the inflows over the month, with the bulk related to cross-border merger and acquisition activity,” the government agency said.

It involved a Canadian company’s issuing of new stock to shareholders of a foreign company that it bought. Statscan did not name the firms involved.

Canadian authorities have said foreign investors view Canada as a safe haven. So far this year foreigners have made C$41.23 billion in net purchases, a substantial amount though down from C$54.31 billion seen in the first seven months of 2011.

Canadian investment in foreign securities rose to C$4.56 billion from C$4.12 billion, with net purchases of foreign stocks hitting a four-month high of C$2.28 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.