FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreigners pile into Canadian corporate debt in January
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Foreigners pile into Canadian corporate debt in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Foreign investment in Canadian securities C$13.34 bln

* Foreign investment in Canadian debt securities C$11.68 bln

* Foreign investment in private corp debt highest since Oct 2001

* Canadians sell net C$1.18 bln in foreign securities

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed their net purchases of Canadian securities in January, making their largest acquisitions of private corporate debt instruments since October 2001, Statistics Canada reported on Monday.

Investment in Canadian securities stood at a four-month high of C$13.34 billion ($13.08 billion), after net sales by foreigners of C$1.92 billion in December.

“Non-resident investment in Canadian debt securities strengthened to C$11.7 billion in January, as the investment focus shifted from government to corporate debt securities,” Statscan said.

Foreigners bought C$10.27 billion in private corporate debt, including C$7.23 billion in private corporate bonds; the rest was in money market instruments.

Investors also bought C$2.55 billion in government corporate bonds, while selling C$4.66 billion in federal government money market instruments after two months of sizeable purchases.

Canadians sold a net C$1.18 billion of foreign securities after four months of purchases, unloading bonds while buying some equities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.