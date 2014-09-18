UPDATE 1-Foreign investors resume buying Canadian securities in July

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors returned to the Canadian securities market in July, buying C$5.30 billion ($4.82 billion) worth of bonds and stocks after a C$1.08 billion sell-off in June, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Canada remains an attractive destination for non-resident investors. Net investment in securities by foreigners in the first seven months of 2014 was C$42.19 billion compared to C$42.79 billion recorded for all of 2013.

Foreigners bought C$2.55 billion worth of bonds and C$4.68 billion in stocks in July while selling off C$1.92 billion in money market paper.

Canadian investors bought C$9.67 billion worth of foreign securities in July, the largest monthly amount since the C$12.55 billion recorded in April 2007.

Canadians bought C$4.04 billion worth of foreign bonds and C$6.23 billion in stocks while selling C$0.60 billion in money market paper.