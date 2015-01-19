FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Foreign purchases of Canadian securities halved in Nov
January 19, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Foreign purchases of Canadian securities halved in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figures to Canadian dollars throughout story)

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities fell to C$4.29 billion ($3.58 billion) in November from C$9.53 billion in October, Statistics Canada reported on Monday.

“Acquisitions were mainly in Canadian corporate bonds as non-residents reduced their exposure to Canadian stocks for the first time in 15 months,” the federal statistical agency said.

It said a C$580 million withdrawal from the Canadian equity market in November was the first monthly divestment since August 2013.

Meantime, Canadian investors added C$1.83 billion of foreign securities to their holdings, all in bonds.

The agency said these acquisitions were led by a C$1.37 billion purchase of U.S. Treasury bonds.

$1=$1.20 Canadian Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Randall Palmer and Nick Zieminski

