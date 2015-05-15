FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumps in March
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumps in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumped to C$22.47 billion ($18.68 billion) in March, the biggest inflow since May 2012, as investors picked up corporate bonds and stocks, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Non-residents invested C$20.96 billion in Canadian bonds, reflecting strong new issue activity. Investors purchased C$17.03 billion in Canadian corporate bonds, the highest since October 2001.

Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by C$3.20 billion. Combined with a large reduction in January, the sell-off made for the first quarterly divestment in more than five years.

Canadians sold C$6.45 billion of foreign bonds, though investors bought C$4.06 billion in foreign equities, with acquisitions almost evenly split between U.S. and non-U.S. shares.

$1=$1.2026 Canadian Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.