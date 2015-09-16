FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities drops in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities had its biggest decline in seven months in July as investors sold their equity holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Non-residents sold C$10.12 billion ($7.64 billion) in Canadian assets. Equities positions declined by C$9.72 billion as cross-border merger and acquisitions activities caused foreign portfolio investors to tender their Canadian shares.

A C$3.1 billion increase in foreign investment of Canadian shares on the secondary market moderated the overall decline. Investors also reduced their holdings of Canadian debt securities by C$406 million, the first divestment this year.

Canadians’ holdings in foreign securities edged down by C$236 million in July as funds moved from equities to debt securities.

Canadians sold C$4.24 billion of both U.S. and non-U.S. foreign equities, while purchases of foreign debt rose by C$4.0 billion as investors picked up U.S. Treasury bonds.

($1 = $1.3242 Canadian)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
