November 16, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy C$3.35 bln of Canadian securities in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from release)

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought C$3.35 billion ($2.52 billion) in Canadian securities in September, mainly due to the resumption of the purchase of Canadian shares after two months of divestment, Statistics Canada reported on Monday.

They bought a net C$3.21 billion in Canadian stocks, compared with C$2.74 billion in sales in August. Purchases of Canadian bonds slowed to C$896 million from C$8.27 billion, with investment in Canadian corporate bonds largely offset by sales of government bonds.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities was positive in June, August and September and negative in July.

Canadians reduced their holdings of foreign securities by C$6.16 billion in September after buying C$8.73 billion in August, the federal agency said.

($1=$1.33 Canadian)

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott

