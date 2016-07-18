UPDATE 1-Foreigners pile into Canadian securities for 5th month in a row

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors snapped up relatively large amounts of Canadian securities for the fifth month in a row in May, purchasing a net C$14.73 billion ($11.33 billion) worth, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Total foreign investment in Canadian securities for the first five months of the year hit a record C$74.64 billion, of which C$55.08 billion went into bonds.

Non-residents bought C$17.29 billion worth of Canadian bonds in May, the largest such investment since March 2015, led by purchases of federal government bonds in the secondary market.

Foreigners also bought C$0.82 billion worth of stocks while selling C$3.38 billion in money market paper.

Canadian investors bought C$5.05 billion in foreign securities, the fourth consecutive month of investment, most of it accounted for by C$4.70 billion worth of stocks.

($1=$1.30)