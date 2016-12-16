FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Foreign appetite for Canadian securities shows no signs of fading
December 16, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign appetite for Canadian securities shows no signs of fading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners maintained their healthy appetite for Canadian securities in October, snapping up C$15.75 billion ($11.75 billion) worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Non-residents have been investing heavily in Canada since the start of 2016. Investment for the first 10 months of the year hit a record C$139.18 billion, well above the C$100.77 billion amassed from January to October of 2015.

Foreign investors bought C$7.69 billion in money market paper, most of it issued by private corporations. That investment was the highest of its kind since June 2015.

Purchases of bonds slowed to C$6.25 billion from C$11.50 billion in September while investment in stocks dropped to C$1.81 billion from C$5.67 billion in the previous month.

At the same time, Canadians invested a net C$2.14 billion in foreign securities, led by purchases of U.S. shares. Residents sold C$3.05 billion worth of U.S. government bonds, the third consecutive month of divestment.

($1=$1.34 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao

