FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hits 11-month low
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hits 11-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to an 11-month low in November, with non-residents buying a net C$7.24 billion ($5.44 billion) worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The purchases were the lowest since the C$1.78 billion recorded in December 2015. Investment for the first 11 months of the year hit a record C$149.53 billion, well above the C$104.24 billion amassed from January to November in 2015.

Foreign investors bought C$5.45 billion in stocks, most of it accounted for by purchases on the secondary market. Canadian share prices rose by 2.0 percent in November.

Non-residents bought C$2.93 billion in bonds, down from C$6.27 billion in October. They sold C$1.13 billion in money market paper after purchasing C$7.69 billion the previous month.

Canadians sold C$7.87 billion in foreign securities, largely through sales of U.S. instruments. It marked the first divestment since January 2016, when they disposed of C$15.46 billion.

($1=$1.33 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.